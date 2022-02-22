WC19.jpg

Pushers give Princess Peach a boost.

ST. ALBANS — Sophia Steady knew she had made a good run after zooming down the hill at Hard’Ack in her cardboard sled, Jet Blue.

So when her sled’s name was announced as the fastest at the St. Albans Winter Carnival’s Duct Tape Derby, she was ready to collect her trophy.

“I had a feeling,” Steady said.

A total of 45 duct-taped sleds participated in Sunday’s derby, and the tradition capped off a weekend’s worth of events held at the 14th Annual Winter Carnival organized by St. Albans Parks and Recreation.

On Saturday, crowds came out to hear live music, have a few drinks and watch the night’s fireworks. The next afternoon, families came out in droves for the weekend’s highlight, the Duct Tape Derby. 

During the event, crowds arrayed themselves along the slope to watch as the sleds – usually piloted by a smiling child – sped by. If they got stuck, a member of BFA’s girls hockey team took over as a pusher.

Inside and around the new Greg Brown Lodge, the rest of the crowds gathered. Groups of children slipped and slid on the iced-over soccer field at the bottom of the hill. A few families roasted smores. Even more gathered inside the lodge to sip on hot cocoas or grab a baked potato. 

Drew Woods, 13, was hanging out with some friends inside the lodge.

“We came out to do a little bit of snowboarding. I come out to Hard’Ack a lot. I love playing disc golf,” he said.

Woods said he used to participate in the derby when he was a Boy Scout member, and he recalled when they’d wax the sled to make sure it could travel well down the hill. The secret for keeping it together?

“We used a lot of duct tape,” he said. 

Just outside, Murray Long gave tips to a few children working on a hodgepodge creation of ice blocks at his ice ice-sculpting stand. As he handed out pointers – “All you need is a drop of water” – other children bounced ice balls.

Long said he’ll often bring children’s games, such as Fun with Fusing, with him when he visits similar winter events, and he said he decided to attend the festival after expanding his business, Wicked Good Ice to Westford. St. Albans had been too far of a drive when he worked primarily out of New Hampshire, but with his shop a little closer, he had looked forward to the day he could participate.

“[Parks director] Kelly [Viens] asked me to come out right before the pandemic,” he said. “I kept that message for two years.”

Meanwhile, Viens could be seen rushing around the lodge helping out where she could. She spent most of the morning helping out at the snack bar, and the first time she was able to take a step away was to find more supplies, she said.

For her and other organizers, the 2022 Winter Carnival had been a long-time coming as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted last year’s plans. She said they were able to incorporate the chainsaw carving and ice sculpting as bonuses this year, and for the first time, winter carnival expanded to both Saturday and Sunday.

Crowds came both days, she said, but the parks and rec hadn’t been so sure about those plans when the winter weather receded earlier this month. To survive the rain, Viens said they clumped up Hard’Ack’s snow and then spread it out in time for winter carnival.

“We weren’t sure what we could do,” she said. “You hope for the best.”

For families like the Steadys – who were all smiles after the day’s accomplishments – it was worth the effort.

“This is a great thing they put together.” Steady said. “Everybody cheers each other on. If a sled falls apart or if it gets stuck, they get cheered even more. Everybody is really supportive.”

