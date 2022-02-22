ST. ALBANS — Sophia Steady knew she had made a good run after zooming down the hill at Hard’Ack in her cardboard sled, Jet Blue.
So when her sled’s name was announced as the fastest at the St. Albans Winter Carnival’s Duct Tape Derby, she was ready to collect her trophy.
“I had a feeling,” Steady said.
A total of 45 duct-taped sleds participated in Sunday’s derby, and the tradition capped off a weekend’s worth of events held at the 14th Annual Winter Carnival organized by St. Albans Parks and Recreation.
On Saturday, crowds came out to hear live music, have a few drinks and watch the night’s fireworks. The next afternoon, families came out in droves for the weekend’s highlight, the Duct Tape Derby.
During the event, crowds arrayed themselves along the slope to watch as the sleds – usually piloted by a smiling child – sped by. If they got stuck, a member of BFA’s girls hockey team took over as a pusher.
Inside and around the new Greg Brown Lodge, the rest of the crowds gathered. Groups of children slipped and slid on the iced-over soccer field at the bottom of the hill. A few families roasted smores. Even more gathered inside the lodge to sip on hot cocoas or grab a baked potato.
Drew Woods, 13, was hanging out with some friends inside the lodge.
“We came out to do a little bit of snowboarding. I come out to Hard’Ack a lot. I love playing disc golf,” he said.
Woods said he used to participate in the derby when he was a Boy Scout member, and he recalled when they’d wax the sled to make sure it could travel well down the hill. The secret for keeping it together?
“We used a lot of duct tape,” he said.
People at the Greg Brown Lodge watch the Duct Tape Derby at the Hard'Ack Recreation Area.
People at the Greg Brown Lodge watch the Duct Tape Derby at the Hard'Ack Recreation Area.
Josh Ellerbrock
Sophia and Nate Steady hold up their 1st place trophy for fastest time.
Josh Ellerbrock
Program manager Andrew Gratton announces the names of the day's winners of the Duct Tape Derby.
Josh Ellerbrock
Groups huddled in the Greg Brown Lodge to warm up before heading back outside.
Josh Ellerbrock
The "Big Ben" sled flies down the hill.
Josh Ellerbrock
Sledders went down the hill in a groove set up for each run.
Josh Ellerbrock
The group behind Liam's rocket grabbed the 1st place Spirit Award for its crew of costumed sled makers.
Josh Ellerbrock
Between warming by the fire and eating smores, families made use of the Greg Brown Lodge's patio.
Josh Ellerbrock
The soccer field iced over, and children could be seen slipping on it throughout Sunday.
An unknown man walked past the camera while taking shots of various children playing on the hill.
Josh Ellerbrock
A worker with Wicked Good Ice teaches a child how to fuse ice together.
Josh Ellerbrock
A worker with Wicked Good Ice teaches a child how to fuse ice together.
Josh Ellerbrock
The two-person crew of a Ladybug hits the snow barrier before heading down the hill.
Josh Ellerbrock
A trio of sledders leaped the barrier and careened down the hill. They were disqualified for the run for going out of bounds.
Josh Ellerbrock
A man gives the Hogwarts Express a push.
Josh Ellerbrock
Members of the girls BFA hockey team give Lightning McQueen a push.
A few children took a tumble or two as they sled down the hill.
Josh Ellerbrock
Princess Peach slides down the hill in her Mario-Kart-themed sled.
Josh Ellerbrock
Pushers give Princess Peach a boost.
Josh Ellerbrock
A few sleds shifted as they went down the hill. Here, a jeep has turned around during its descent.
Josh Ellerbrock
A Michael Jordan sled zoomed down the hill.
Josh Ellerbrock
The crowds packed Greg Brown Lodge and its patio. Groups of children spent the day sliding and sledding.
Josh Ellerbrock
Groups spread out along the hill to watch the sledders.
Josh Ellerbrock
John Montagne carves a wooden statue of a snowboarder with chainsaws.
Josh Ellerbrock
Drew Woods (left) and his friend give a thumbs up to the camera.
Josh Ellerbrock
Just outside, Murray Long gave tips to a few children working on a hodgepodge creation of ice blocks at his ice ice-sculpting stand. As he handed out pointers – “All you need is a drop of water” – other children bounced ice balls.
Long said he’ll often bring children’s games, such as Fun with Fusing, with him when he visits similar winter events, and he said he decided to attend the festival after expanding his business, Wicked Good Ice to Westford. St. Albans had been too far of a drive when he worked primarily out of New Hampshire, but with his shop a little closer, he had looked forward to the day he could participate.
“[Parks director] Kelly [Viens] asked me to come out right before the pandemic,” he said. “I kept that message for two years.”
Meanwhile, Viens could be seen rushing around the lodge helping out where she could. She spent most of the morning helping out at the snack bar, and the first time she was able to take a step away was to find more supplies, she said.
For her and other organizers, the 2022 Winter Carnival had been a long-time coming as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted last year’s plans. She said they were able to incorporate the chainsaw carving and ice sculpting as bonuses this year, and for the first time, winter carnival expanded to both Saturday and Sunday.
Crowds came both days, she said, but the parks and rec hadn’t been so sure about those plans when the winter weather receded earlier this month. To survive the rain, Viens said they clumped up Hard’Ack’s snow and then spread it out in time for winter carnival.
“We weren’t sure what we could do,” she said. “You hope for the best.”
For families like the Steadys – who were all smiles after the day’s accomplishments – it was worth the effort.
“This is a great thing they put together.” Steady said. “Everybody cheers each other on. If a sled falls apart or if it gets stuck, they get cheered even more. Everybody is really supportive.”
