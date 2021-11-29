SWANTON — A familiar site will be back on the road in Franklin County this month.
The Franklin-Grand Isle (FGI) Bookmobile has finished repairs and a deep clean and is back on the road. This will be the first time since June 2019 that FGI Bookmobile will be making its rounds to childcare programs and families.
To volunteer or support FGI Bookmobile, visit fgibookmobile.org.
“We are really excited to be back on the road and doing in person programs again,” Hadley Priebe, executive director of FGI Bookmobile, said. “We had originally planned to relaunch our program in April 2020, then the pandemic hit. We decided to use that down time to make some repairs on the bookmobile, and it took a little longer than anticipated. We can’t wait to see everyone in person again.”
FGI Bookmobile recently received $2,000 from the Vermont Department of Libraries as part of American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. These funds will be used to purchase an air purifier for the bookmobile and waterproof bags that will be used to deliver books to patrons who do not wish to go onto the bookmobile or who continue virtual services.
The organization is also asking that everyone who enters the bookmobile wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
At the end of the 2019 school year, FGI Bookmobile was looking for a fiscal sponsor to help it transition to a nonprofit organization. Vermont Adult Learning stepped into that role in July 2019. The organization went through some growing pains and a rebranding process to emerge as a mobile library and literacy organization.
In January 2021, FGI Bookmobile started virtual story time and book deliveries to families and childcare programs and over the summer the organization worked with some area summer camps and area organizations like Franklin County Animal Rescue for summer programming.
The FGI Bookmobile was created in the spring of 2003 when Deb Grennon became the literacy coordinator of the bookmobile through a grant awarded to the Franklin County Early Childhood Advisory Council for Early Learning Opportunities.
Throughout the last 20 years, the bookmobile grew to include Grand Isle and became a beloved member of the community. Countless volunteers have pitched in over the years to help provide books and story times to kids all over the area and to support early literacy skill-building for the professionals who provide childcare to area families
The mission of the FGI Bookmobile is to promote a lifelong love of learning and create community connections through providing greater access to books, information, activities and fun.
