The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is teaming up with the Swanton and Highgate Recreation departments to host the 10th Annual Big Rig Day.
Big Rig Day is an opportunity for children and adults to learn about the jobs and resources in our community, and some rigs will allow participants to touch and/or climb onboard.
“I am so excited that we are able to host Big Rig Day again this year,” Hadley Priebe, director of FGI Bookmobile, said. “It’s great to connect with the community and work with our partners at the Swanton and Highgate Recreation Departments. Hopefully this year we can be in-person to give the kids an opportunity to touch the trucks and other big rigs!”
This is a free event that will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 at the Franklin County Field Days location.
“It’s great to be thinking about and planning the next ‘Big Rig Day’ event as last year’s event was such a huge success,” Lee Barrett, Highgate’s recreation director, said. “Despite restrictions, people showed up and I felt a real sense of community and connection as people drove through, scoping out the various rigs. The pointing fingers, looks of amazement and satisfaction on families faces made it all worthwhile. The icing on the cake is working with amazing community leaders at the Bookmobile and Swanton Recreation to bring such a fun and engaging event to Franklin County.”
In the past year, the bookmobile traveled over 2,000 miles to deliver books, hosted 63 story times, and served 628 children in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. To minimize the risks of COVID-19, the Bookmobile also offers virtual story times, virtual book clubs and contact-free book deliveries.
For questions, email info@fgibookmobile.org
