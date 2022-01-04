Nathanial Cobb from Bakersfield and Micheal White from East Fairfield made President’s List at the State University of New York at Potsdam. Both students are majoring in music education.
To be named to the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 887 students to the President's List for the fall 2021 semester.
