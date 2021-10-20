ST. ALBANS — Franklin County Home Health Agency's board of directors recently welcomed four members.
Jennifer Archambault, Derek Hoy, Chip Sawyer and Michelle Sawyer were recently elected.
Archambault is the chief people officer for Aquifer, Hoy is the chief financial officer for Northwestern Counciing and Support Services, C. Sawyer is director of planning and development for the City of St. Albans and M. Sawyer is the health policy project director at Green Mountain Care Board.
FCHHA, which offers a full range of home health care, hospice and support services to people of all ages, is excited to have these four new members onboard and looks forward to their collective efforts in supporting the agency and its mission.
Current board members, Judy Zsoldos, Coleen Kohaut and Matt Glitman have agreed to serve a second three-year term. Corey Parent has agreed to serve as chair. Melissa Southwick has agreed to serve as vice-chair. The board also recognized the commitment of retiring board members Lisa Hango and Rae L’Esperance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.