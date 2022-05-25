The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the 2021 Timothy Bovat Civic Involvement Award to Sally Sargent, Marilyn Billings and the entire Team of Franklin County’s Operation Happiness.
The award presentation will be held at the Chamber’s first mixer of 2022 on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Spectrum Drop-In Center located at 223 Lake Street, St. Albans.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the mixer. Masks are optional. Attendees are encouraged to practice whatever guidance brings individual comfort.
Admission to the mixer is $5 per person and all are welcome to attend.Registration is required and the link is located in the calendar listing for the event at www.fcrccvt.com. For additional information, email info@fcrccvt.com or call 802-524-2444.
About the Award
This is the first presentation of the Chamber’s community award since 2019, when the award ceremony was canceled due to the Pandemic.
This Award has been presented in honor of Mr. Bovat by the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Bovat Family since 2000, to an individual or group whose investment in the local community goes above and beyond the norm.
Operation Happiness, a program of the United Way of Northwest Vermont, is an Olympic-sized holiday undertaking.
Initiated in 1990, Operation Happiness has changed with the times and the needs of our community, adding food into the distribution, including gifts for teenagers and tweens, adding grandparents who serve as parents or guardians, and accommodating families with limited transportation, or other physical challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.