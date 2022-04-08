BURLINGTON —The State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, the first statewide 4-H horse event of the year, drew a large number of competitors.
Sixty 4-H'ers from clubs in six counties took part in the April 2 event on the University of Vermont (UVM) campus in Burlington. Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top ten finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering a wide range of equine topics.
The Franklin County winners were:
8- and 9-year-olds: Naria Audet, Orwell (third); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (fourth); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (fifth)
10- and 11-year-olds: Natalie Chevalier, Highgate (second)
12- and 13-year-olds: Emma Sibley, St. Albans (third)
14-18-year-olds: Jenna Bennett, Swanton (ninth)
Moderators were Julia Adams, Shrewsbury; Hailee Blades, Morrisville; Beth Demas, Jericho; Elizabeth and Faith Ploof; Westford; and Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator.
Other helpers for quiz bowl were Martha Blades, Jericho; Stacy Bennett, Swanton; Susan Comerford, Burlington; and Cassie Kennett, Middlebury.
The quiz bowl was sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
