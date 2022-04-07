The youngest 4-H'ers at the Vermont 4-H Poultry Day, April 2 in South Burlington, posed for a photo after competing in the quiz bowl. They are (left to right) Collin Champion, Bradford; Gabriel Romano, Nick Raley, Marshall Raley and Frank Romano, all from Fairfax; Colt Card, Williston; and Gracelynn Barber, Shoreham. (photo: Martha Manning/UVM Extension 4-H)