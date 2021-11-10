Enosburg Public Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library through public discussions to better understand the needs of seniors. The grant will enable the library to financially implement the findings from the public discussions.
As part of the grant, Enosburg Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Then they will host an in person or online conversation with residents about how to use the grant funds to better serve the library’s senior population.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Brenda Stanley at 802-933-2328, or visit enosburghlibrary.net for more information.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
