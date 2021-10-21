McGarry Dairy in Enosburg was celebrated for its efficient management of farm resources during the New England Green Pastures Recognition Banquet, held Sept. 17 at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam, Ma.
The award from the New England Green Pastures program hopes to encourage a strong dairy industry in New England through the “growing, harvesting, storage and feeding of quality forage to attain excellence in herd production using economic management of all farm resources.”
The Green Pastures committee annually honors one dairy farm from each New England state for outstanding operation. Judging criteria includes business management, crop production, herd performance, environmental practices and community leadership.
Each family received a silver pitcher and a sign designating their farm as a New England Green Pastures winner. They were also invited to attend the Eastern States Exposition, The Big E, during their visit to Massachusetts.
