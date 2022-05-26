Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Nelson Sweeney of Dalton, New Hampshire are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Abigail Martha Sweeney to Nathaniel de Vries.
The Sweeney family is formerly of Georgia, Vermont. de Vries is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel de Vries of Uxbridge, Massachusetts.
The wedding celebration will be held on Aug. 13, 2022 in East Concord, Vermont.
