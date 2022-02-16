FAIRFIELD — Emma Menard had just finished her first year of college at Cornell University in 2021 when her life was turned upside down. She was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
Menard, a Fairfield resident and Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans alum, is currently undergoing chemotherapy at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She recently had surgery in Rhode Island to remove the cancerous tumor.
To support her, Enosburg Veterinary Care, which is co-owned by Emma’s mother, Sarah, has planned an “Emma Strong” benefit dinner in her honor.
The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. March 12 at The Abbey, which will be providing a spread of prime rib, chicken and haddock. Take out will be available at 5 p.m.
Alexis Combs — a family friend who, along with Menard’s aunt, Dawn Menard, is helping with the event — said the venue can seat up to 180 people, and about 60 tickets have been sold as of Feb. 4. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children under age 12. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
“We are hoping to sell the rest of the tickets in the coming weeks,” Combs said.
The dinner is also being accompanied by a silent auction from 5-8 p.m. The auction does not require tickets and all are encouraged to attend if they are interested. For individuals attending the dinner, there will be a live performance by the Troy Millette and the Fire Below Acoustic Duo beginning at 6 p.m.
“Emma is my niece and [all] that she is having to deal with at her young age would make anyone want to help in any way that they could,” Dawn Menard said.
This is especially shown in the many organizations that have contributed to the auction by donating items for the auction. According to Combs, some of the current items include Boston Red Socks tickets, Adirondack chairs, overnight stays, family-friendly events, restaurant gift certificates and much more.
“You name it – it will be included in our auction,” Combs said. “We have had some tremendous support from business and individuals locally, and from afar, in providing some awesome items for this silent auction.”
Combs hopes to have a great turnout to show support for a wonderful girl in need and her family.
Tickets to the event can be purchased by contacting Dawn Menard at 802-827-6564 or Alexis Combs at 802-999-7801.
To donate directly to the family, visit the GoFundMe. Funds raised will help with out-of-pocket medical costs (imaging, hospital stays, surgeries, chemotherapy) and travel expenses.
