ST. ALBANS — “The poster said ‘We need you’ / So I and many more / Donned our khaki uniforms / And duly went to war.”
So begins the poem “1942,” which was written by Doris Newton and published in the Messenger in January 2020. Newton, a near 70-year St. Albans resident, turned 100 years-old today, March 7.
“I’m very grateful, very thankful and amazed that I could reach 100 years,” she told me, seated in her tiny Welden Villa apartment, where she still lives by herself. “I don't take my blessings for granted.”
Though Newton has some very sad memories of childhood and wartime in England, she’s made happier ones in St. Albans. Through service and volunteer work, she found the family she deserves.
When I arrived on Thursday, she shuffled to put the kettle on and smiled with approval when I said I take my tea with a splash of milk. Waving off my offer of help, she slowly carried two mugs to the table, setting them among birthday cards from friends and binders of poems she’s written.
Hanging on the nearest wall, medals from her time in the British Army caught my eye.
During World War II, she left her home near the White Cliffs of Dover to serve as a truck driver in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the voluntary women’s branch. Queen Elizabeth, she proudly noted, did the same.
“I have a picture of her, that was in a newspaper, of her bending over, servicing her car,” she said. “She’s been a wonderful queen, despite all of the problems she’s had.”
Finding belonging in St. Albans
In 1953, the year of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Newton moved to the U.S. with her husband Harry and daughter Shirley. Harry, she said, had an aunt and uncle who needed help with their farm on Dunsmore Road in St. Albans Bay.
Later that year, they moved into an apartment on Bank Street, and Shirley attended the former Messenger Street School. She pulled out a photo from Christmas that year to show me — the three of them sitting on a patterned couch in a wallpapered room, Newton cradling the cat like a baby.
At the time, she had no desire to leave England, but did so because it was required of her. In the nearly 70 years since, she’s come to love St. Albans, including the people she’s met here and the places she’s worked.
“I want to say this,” she said, leaning forward in her chair. “I love old England, but I have also come to love New England. I feel I have a foot in each country. I really do mean that.”
Her favorite job, she said, was at Regal Art Press where she was a bookkeeper. She also fondly remembers the 22 years she spent as a volunteer at Northwestern Medical Center, when it was Kerbs Memorial Hospital.
“I worked on the desk,” she said. “When people came in for bloodwork or X-rays or something, I had to make note of it and then they would sit until it was time for them to go wherever. I just loved it. I met so many nice people.”
When she was able to move about more easily, she was a devoted member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where she made a mitten tree each Christmas with the help of her daughter.
Old and new memories
Newton’s husband Harry was a marvelous musician. When he wasn’t working at the old Hood’s Creamery or at the Missisquoi Pulp and Paper Mill, he was playing saxophone at gigs across the county with a band he formed. Newton went along, but much preferred the waltz to the “jittery-jig.”
On their wedding anniversaries, Harry would get someone to fill in for him on saxophone and take Newton to the now-closed Sheldon Casino, where they’d dance to all her favorites.
“We were married almost 50 years,” she said, and recalled that they spent their first few years of marriage mostly apart, each serving in the war. “He and I would arrange to meet when we had our leaves together, in London, in a certain seat underneath a big clock.”
She took a small sip of her tea then, and I looked to the bookshelf, where a photo of herself and Harry, who died in 1988, is framed. They are both in uniform, smiling brightly.
“Not to be personal,” she said, when I turned back to her, “But an old lady like me wonders, do you have someone? You must.”
I laughed, answered and indulged in her follow up questions — about my work, my writing and the books I’ve read. Her gaze never wavered and her genuine interest touched me.
“It’s lovely to hear about young people’s lives, what they do,” she said. “I find it so interesting.”
We talked for nearly another hour, and I found myself taking fewer and fewer notes. She transported me again to Dover, where she liked to ride her bicycle, and to Doolin's, the department store in St. Albans where she loved to shop and above which she once lived.
Her memory rarely failed her, and when it did, she asked to be excused — as if I would have done any differently.
“That’s my life,” she said. “I cherish it.”
