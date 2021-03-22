Chari and Richard Andersen, of Franklin, Vermont, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Cara to Phil Gagne, son of Celeste and Phillip Gagne of Bakersfield, Vermont. Cara and Phil's children, Sebastien and Chloe, are thrilled their parents are getting married too!
Cara is a 2007 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and graduated from O'Brien's Aveda Institute of Cosmetology. She is employed by Walgreen's Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician.
Phil is a 2005 graduate of Enosburg High School and attended Johnson State College. He is employed by Barry Callebaut USA, LLC. A July 10, 2021 wedding is planned in Swanton, Vermont.
