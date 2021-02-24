Mr. John French of Jeffersonville, VT and Ms. Judi French of Georgia, VT are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Carita French, to Chris Jettie, son of Timothy Jettie of Fairfield, VT and Diane Cushing of Zephyrhills, FL.
Carita is employed by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services as a Facilities Coordinator, and Chris is employed by Alliance Mechanical as a Plumbers Apprentice. An Aug. 21 wedding is planned at the River Rapids Pavilion in Enosburg Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.