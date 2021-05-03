Timothy and Heather Kelly, of St. Albans, Vermont, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Hanah to Eric Larsen, son of Duane and Julie Larsen of Duxbury, Massachusetts.
Hanah is a 2011 graduate of Bellows Free Academy St. Albans high school and graduated from Champlain College in 2016. She also holds a masters degree from Northeastern University.
Eric is a 2011 graduate of Duxbury High School and graduated from the University of Vermont in 2015. Hanah works as an executive assistant and Eric works as an investment analyst in Carlsbad, California.
A New England summer wedding is planned for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.