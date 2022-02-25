Congratulations to these Franklin County students for their academic achievements
Benjamin Keogh of Fairfax, VT has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Western New England University for receiving a semester GPA of 3.3 or higher. He is working on a B.S. in Criminal Justice.
Robert Gamache of St. Albans and Payge K. Johnston of Swanton made Husson University's fall 2021 honors list. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.
Maximilian Aaron Strum of Fairfax, Sydney Orion Heth of St. Albans and Michael D. Adams of Swanton made the fall 2021 president’s list at Husson University. Students who make the president's list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average.
