Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible except 5 to 10 inches possible across portions of eastern Windsor and Orange Counties. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will overspread the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will develop by late Saturday morning and continue through Saturday afternoon with snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour possible. A mix of rain and snow will be seen across the Connecticut River Valley Saturday morning before switching over to all snow Saturday afternoon. Snowfall will taper off Saturday night with gusty northwest winds between 25 and 40 mph developing Saturday night. This could lead to blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibility across the region. These winds will weaken through the morning hours on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&