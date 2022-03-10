Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on Northern Vermont University’s president's list.
Enosburg Falls
Reagan Decker
Marie Jackson
Ruby Sartwell
McKenna Spaulding
Franklin
Aliyah Austin
St. Albans
Alaina Boulet
Nicole Wallace
Swanton
Savannah Dufresne
Kailie Manchester
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on Northern Vermont University’s dean's list.
Bakersfield
Robert Maher
East Fairfield,
Logan Cunningham
Brenden Marrier
Enosburg Falls
Mei Elander
Leah Lagasse
Richford
Katie Lucier
Sheldon
Dakota Wiley
St. Albans Alexander Frei
Krysta Jacobs
Kai Jamil
Zachary Willett
Swanton
Samantha Charron
Brittney Kern
Benjamin Lake
Tiffany Morse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.