Academic Achievement

Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on Northern Vermont University’s president's list.

  • Enosburg Falls

    •  Reagan Decker

    •  Marie Jackson

    •  Ruby Sartwell

    •  McKenna Spaulding

  • Franklin

    • Aliyah Austin

  • St. Albans

    •  Alaina Boulet

    •  Nicole Wallace

  • Swanton

    • Savannah Dufresne

    • Kailie Manchester

Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on Northern Vermont University’s dean's list.  

  • Bakersfield

    •  Robert Maher

  • East Fairfield, 

    •  Logan Cunningham

    •  Brenden Marrier

  • Enosburg Falls

    •  Mei Elander

    •  Leah Lagasse

  • Richford

    • Katie Lucier

  • Sheldon

    • Dakota Wiley

  • St. Albans Alexander Frei

    •  Krysta Jacobs

    •  Kai Jamil

    •  Zachary Willett

  • Swanton

    •  Samantha Charron

    •  Brittney Kern

    •  Benjamin Lake

    •  Tiffany Morse

