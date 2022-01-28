Congratulations to these Franklin County students for their academic achievements.
Grace Klinefelter, a Early Childhood Education Pre-Major major of Bakersfield and Chase Pigeon, a Undeclared/Business major of Fairfax made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University. To make dean’s list, these students had to achieve a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester
Madison Drew of St. Albans was named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for dean's list a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or more.
Madelyn Coon of St. Albans was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Springfield College. She has a primary major in Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. To be eligible a student must earn a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework and have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5
These Franklin County students were named as presidential scholars for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.8 and carry at least 14 credit hours:
Zachary Michael Conger of St. Albans, a junior majoring in software engineering.
Will Thomas Dumont of St. Albans, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering.
Sammi Freeman of Swanton, a senior majoring in environmental science and policy.
Griffin Knapp of Swanton, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
James Michael Lowe of St. Albans, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Marissa Kate Needleman of St. Albans, a senior majoring in biology.
Tyler M. Sears of St. Albans, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Nathan Michael Smullen of St. Albans, a freshman majoring in applied mathematics and statistics.
These Franklin County students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University. dean’s list students must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and carry at least 14 credit hours:
Colby Bradley Brouillette of St. Albans, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
Nick Fitzgerald of St. Albans, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Aria Aimee Marissa Garceau of St. Albans, a freshman majoring in civil engineering.
Zachary Greenwood of Richford, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Dylan M Marshall of St. Albans, a junior majoring in global supply chain management.
Alexander Savoie of St. Albans, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering.
Madison Tabor of East Fairfield, a senior majoring in biomolecular science.
Noah Adam Vincelette of St. Albans, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Marika Anita Luneau, a senior studying Entrepreneurship from Sheldon was named to Iowa State University’s dean’s list. To make the dean's list, students have to earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Jalyn Larivee from Enosburg Falls was named to Curry College's fall 2021 dean's List. In order to make dean’s List students must have a semester grade point average of 3.3 or greater.
These Franklin County students earned a spot on the University of New England’s dean's list. To do so they had to achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
Curtis Shepard of Fairfield
McKenna Remillard of Fairfield
Shauni Ross of St. Albans
Jenyssa Yates of Sheldon
Rhianna Sweeney of Swanton
The following students graduated from Castleton University in December 2021 and will be recognized during the school’s 235th commencement ceremony.
Ethan Bonnette of Swanton
Isabel Paquette of Franklin
These Franklin County students were named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Delaney Smith of Montgomery Center
Brooke Westcom of Bakersfield
