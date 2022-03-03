Linda Foss graduated from Chamberlain University in June 2021. She was also named to the president’s list every semester.
Quentin Stoneburner of Fairfax, who is in the interior design program, made the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester.
