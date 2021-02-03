Academic Achievement

Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg Falls is focused on helping students build skills employers look for in an employee.

Each month, the center recognizes students that show the skill they are focusing on for the month.

In December, Cold Hollow recognized students who display the employability skill of communication.

Congratulations!

Cold Hollow Career Center winners - Communication

1 of 3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you