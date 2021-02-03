Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg Falls is focused on helping students build skills employers look for in an employee.
Each month, the center recognizes students that show the skill they are focusing on for the month.
In December, Cold Hollow recognized students who display the employability skill of communication.
Congratulations!
1 of 3
Rikki Cogley shows continuous improvement in all communication skills in Div Ag class. She has improved greatly over this semester on effective listening and asking questions. Keep with the good work Rikki!
Rikki Cogley shows continuous improvement in all communication skills in Div Ag class. She has improved greatly over this semester on effective listening and asking questions. Keep with the good work Rikki!
Courtesy
Zoe Raymond shows attention to clarity and using evidence when communicating new and complex information in Personal Finance.
Courtesy
Laurie Still shows dedication to growth in written communication, and for crafting follow up questions that resulted in essential information for her Feature Article project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.