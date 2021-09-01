Kendra Leigh Williams and Nathan Paul Lillquist married on Aug. 28 at the Abbey River Rapid Pavillion in Sheldon. The ceremony was officiated by Kendra’s uncle, Steve Dodd.
Kendra is the daughter of Christopher Williams and Natalie Brosseau. Nathan is the son of Joseph Lillquist and Christina Martin.
The wedding party included:
Two Maid of Honors: Kayleigh Williams and Sydney Chadwick
Four Bridesmaids: Shannon Comtois, Desiree Hurlbut, Brittany Ryea and Ashley Martel.
Two Best Men: Joseph Lillquist and Tyler Lillquist
Four Groomsmen: Joleeo Lillquist, Nicholas Williams, Zachary Williams and Matthew Depatie.
Two Ushers: Jayden and Jansen Fletcher
Two Flower Girls: Adalynn Williams and Lanayah Lillquist
Two Ring Bearers: the bride and groom’s two boys, Ayden and Wyatt Lillquist
Kendra currently works at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services in St. Albans, and Nathan works with his father at Kleentech/ Sun Stoppers in Williston.
The newlyweds would like to give a special thank you to DJ Bun at JAZ Entertainment for the DJ services, Caitlin Fortin at Mother Hubbard’s bakery for the delicious cupcakes and cake, Suzanne Kenyon at Behold Photography for the photos, Lindsey and Wiley Gutchell at Studio1956 for the Videography, Nicole Nappi for the beautiful flowers, The Abbey for the food and venue, Needlman’s Bridal and Formal for the tuxedos, Andreah Ovitt for the beautiful make-up, Blissful Beauty Salon for the amazing bridal party hair and lastly their friends and family for making the day so much fun and memorable.
