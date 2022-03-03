William Parnapy and Aurora King are excited to announce the engagement of Eric King (Aurora's father) and Corrina Parnapy (William's mother). An intimate wedding is being planned for summer 2023.
Eric C. King of St. Albans is a 2000 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and a 2009 graduate of Phoenix University with an Associate of Arts in Business.
He is employed at Keurig Dr. Pepper as a technician. His mother is Jaqueline King of St. Albans.
Corrina A. Parnapy of St. Albans is a 1998 graduate of Hartford Central School in Hartford, New York, and a 2000 graduate of the State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill with an associate of applied science in environmental studies as well as a 2009 graduate of Skidmore College with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
She is employed at the Community College of Vermont as an adjunct instructor and is the owner of Avacal Biological, an environmental consulting firm.
Her mother is Cathy Bourdeau of Fort Edward, New York, and her father is Brad Higgins of Hartford, New York.
