The following Cold Hollow Career Center students were recognized for their problem solving skills:

Automotive Award

Damien Problem Solving.jpg

Damian Fiske

Damian Fiske

Damien has a great ability to figure out the source of problems and comes up with inventive solutions to fix them.

Forestry Award

Landon Blake.jpg

Landon Blake

Landon Blake

Landon is continuously thinking about how to solve problems in creative and different ways. Landon is always willing to help his fellow classmates solve problems and enjoys group solutions.

Business leadership Awards

Ellaina Murphy.jpg

Ellaina Murphy

Ellaina Murphy

Ellaina leads with her insights and perspectives while exploring decision-making tools and processes.

Brianna Demag.jpg

Brianna Demag

Brianna Demag

Brianna applied problem-solving skills in personal finance and earned two Industry Recognized Credentials.

Kam Lovelette - Jan-Problem solving.jpg

Kam Lovelette

Kamden Lovelette

Kamden applied problem-solving skills in personal finance and earned two Industry Recognized Credentials.

