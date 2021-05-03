The following Cold Hollow Career Center students were recognized for their problem solving skills:
Automotive Award
Damian Fiske
Damien has a great ability to figure out the source of problems and comes up with inventive solutions to fix them.
Forestry Award
Landon Blake
Landon is continuously thinking about how to solve problems in creative and different ways. Landon is always willing to help his fellow classmates solve problems and enjoys group solutions.
Business leadership Awards
Ellaina Murphy
Ellaina leads with her insights and perspectives while exploring decision-making tools and processes.
Brianna Demag
Brianna applied problem-solving skills in personal finance and earned two Industry Recognized Credentials.
Kamden Lovelette
Kamden applied problem-solving skills in personal finance and earned two Industry Recognized Credentials.
