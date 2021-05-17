ENOSBURG FALLS — Cold Hollow Career Center is focusing building skills employers look for in an employee. Each month we’ll recognize those students that show the skill we are focusing on for the month.
This month’s employability skill we are awarding for is Attitude.
Congratulations to the following Cold Hollow Career Center students that were recognized:
Automotive Award
Matt Kirkpatrick
Matt brings great energy and a can-do attitude into class with him every day. He is always interested, ready to go, and motivates others in the class.
Business leadership Awards
Emily Noel
Emily demonstrates a consistent positive attitude and willingness to learn and grow.
Ann Badger
Ann has demonstrated an eagerness to learn and grow through college-level work in Intro to Business this semester.
Construction Awards
Connor Walker
Connor always brings a positive attitude and a willingness to learn every day.
Digital Media Awards
Dylan Snider
Dylan demonstrated real growth in accepting feedback and adjusting accordingly. His attitude towards class content and his consistent effort in areas that are challenging for him makes him a joy to work with
Jaxson Dematos
Jaxson Dematos has grown immensely in his attitude towards his work and new learning in the classroom.
Diversified Agriculture Awards
Lacie Barkley
Lacie continues to impress me with her energy and enthusiasm for learning. She comes in each day eager to learn, and continues to work on her growth and accepting feedback.
Keep up the great work Lacie!!
Forestry Award
Connor Couture
Conner is eager to learn and grow, he has great questions and is always looking for feedback to improve.
Medical careers Awards
Savannah Elwood
Savannah has shown a positive attitude and is the first one to try a new LNA skill.
