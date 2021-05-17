Connor Walker.jpg

Connor Walker

ENOSBURG FALLS — Cold Hollow Career Center is focusing building skills employers look for in an employee. Each month we’ll recognize those students that show the skill we are focusing on for the month.

This month’s employability skill we are awarding for is Attitude.

Congratulations to the following Cold Hollow Career Center students that were recognized:

Automotive Award

Matthew Kirkpatrick

Matt Kirkpatrick

Matt brings great energy and a can-do attitude into class with him every day. He is always interested, ready to go, and motivates others in the class.

Business leadership Awards

Emily Noel

Emily Noel

Emily demonstrates a consistent positive attitude and willingness to learn and grow.

Ann Badger

Ann Badger

Ann has demonstrated an eagerness to learn and grow through college-level work in Intro to Business this semester.

Construction Awards

Connor Couture

Connor Walker

Connor always brings a positive attitude and a willingness to learn every day.

Digital Media Awards

Dylan Snider

Dylan Snider

Dylan demonstrated real growth in accepting feedback and adjusting accordingly. His attitude towards class content and his consistent effort in areas that are challenging for him makes him a joy to work with

Jaxson Dematos

Jaxson Dematos

Jaxson Dematos has grown immensely in his attitude towards his work and new learning in the classroom.

Diversified Agriculture Awards

Lacie Barkley

Lacie Barkley

Lacie continues to impress me with her energy and enthusiasm for learning. She comes in each day eager to learn, and continues to work on her growth and accepting feedback.

Keep up the great work Lacie!!

Forestry Award

Connor Couture

Connor Couture

Conner is eager to learn and grow, he has great questions and is always looking for feedback to improve.

Medical careers Awards

Savannah Elwood

Savannah Elwood

Savannah has shown a positive attitude and is the first one to try a new LNA skill.

