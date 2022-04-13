Cold Hollow Career Center (CHCC) has announced the creation of the George and Betty Shaw Scholarship Fund. With a generous donation from the late George Shaw, students in the Construction Technology program will be eligible to apply for scholarships to help support their future endeavors. $50,000 was contributed to this fund on behalf of George Shaw. Donors include neighbor and lifelong friend Victor (Vic) Stotler, Vic’s daughter Genevieve Wagner, Vic’s son Jacob Stotler and lifelong Enosburg Falls resident Julie LaCross. This money has been invested in the Vermont Community Foundation and will be used to help the students of the Construction Technology Program.
George Weston Shaw was born on January 8 1940, in Enosburg Falls, Vermont. Son of Harry Weston and Eva Adiene Pettingell Shaw. George would have graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in the Class of 1958. George dropped out of school and enlisted in the United States Air Force. George served 20 years in the USAF serving as a telephone repairman stationed in the U.S., Vietnam, and other parts of Asia. Upon retirement, George resided in Oklahoma. George was married to Betty Hsing Tze in 1964. He was a life-long martial arts and weight lifting enthusiast. He was known by his neighbors as, “the man in the old F150” which he drove for 35 years.
Staff and students of Cold Hollow Career Center never met George. The connection came by way of lifelong friend Julie LaCross of Enosburg. Seth Hungerford and the Construction Technology students took on a remodeling project for Julie just a few blocks from school. It was by chance that Julie and George’s friend Victor Stotler were on the phone one day. Vic asked what the commotion was in the background. It was at that time that Julie told him about the work that Mr. Hungerford and his students were performing at her residence. Julie kept Vic informed of the progress and noted how impressed she was by the conduct of the students of Cold Hollow. They conducted themselves in a respectful and professional manner. It was throughout the duration of that project with multiple updates that they discussed and decided that George would have benefitted from a school like CHCC and that they should give back to the students of George’s hometown. Both agreed to this idea. This generous gift to the Construction Technology program will benefit students for years to come.
