ST. ALBANS — Last week, Cpl. Kristine Koch and therapy dog Murphy made a visit to St. Albans Free Library for story time.
Cpl. Koch read a book about working puppies and Murphy showed off his tricks. Everyone loved petting Murphy and learning about his journey to becoming a therapy dog.
If you weren’t able to catch Cpl. Koch and Murphy on Thursday, keep an eye out on St. Albans Free Library social media accounts and subscribe to their newsletter for upcoming story times.
