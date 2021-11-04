ST. ALBANS — This summer, Jonathan Douglas (‘22), a senior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Route 105.
He was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries; however, he is making a remarkable recovery thanks in part to help from the community.
Community members have organized and participated in fundraisers to help the Douglas family with the financial strain from the accident. One of those fundraisers, the #JD STRONG bracelet, was organized by Tracy Holland, a friend of the Douglas family.
Holland initially ordered approximately 800 of the orange bracelets and is continuing to sell them. At $3 a bracelet, they can be purchased at the Sheldon Mini Mart and Elite Gems Cheerleading gym.
Douglas has been cheerleading for around six years; he cheered for the Raiders in elementary and middle school and has cheered for BFA since his freshman year. In his junior year, he joined Elite Gems Cheerleading. As a result, Douglas is a big part of the cheer community.
“[The bracelet] fundraiser has not been as successful as I had hoped,” Holland said. “It started off great, but has gradually tapered off.”
Holland sold the bracelets at the majority of BFA’s home football games, including the homecoming game and this year’s Powderpuff. Holland plans to continue the bracelet fundraiser during the basketball season as well.
“Jon and his family … still need the help of this community, so I will be at the games trying to do my part,” Holland said.
Although her table [at the games] consisted of the bracelets and a poster announcing why she was fundraising, a donation jar was present.
“When I decided that I would purchase bracelets and set up a table, my daughter suggested a donation jar,” she said. “I have made more in the jar than from the bracelets … I still have roughly 600 bracelets I hope to sell by the end of the year.”
Before the bracelets, Elite Gems Cheerleading organized a T-shirt fundraiser in support of Douglas and his family. The bright orange shirts labeled “JD STRONG” match with the orange silicone bracelets.
“The support that has been given to me and my family is impressive; never have I thought that this many people care about … my wellbeing … [the fundraising that] is still going on … is making my recovery feel way faster,” Douglas said.
