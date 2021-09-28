Ashley Garvey and Zacharia Burnor of Georgia announce their engagement. The wedding is planned for Feb. 12, 2022.
Garvey, a 2013 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and a 2017 graduate of Champlain College, is a teacher at Blooming Minds Enrichment Center in St. Albans. She is the daughter of Gerald and Leslie Garvey of Georgia.
Burnor, a 2011 graduate of BFA-St. Albans, is the owner and drywall hanger at Modern Interiors, LLC. He is the son of David Burnor, Jr. of Cuttingsville and Wanda Joyal of Richford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.