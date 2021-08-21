Alyssa Gagne married Alex Davis on Aug. 7 at her childhood home in Highgate Center. The couple’s close friend Joe Wilcox was the officiant.
Davis, the son of Michelle Racine and Stephen Davis of Swanton, is a 2015 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He works at Superior Technical Ceramics.
Gagne is the daughter of Gordon and Michelle Gagne of Highgate Center. She is also a 2015 graduate of MVU and works at Four Seasons Dermatology.
At the wedding, Zoe Baicher of Hill Air Force Base in Utah was the matron of honor and Cecilia Davis was the flower girl. Zak Davis of Franklin served as the best ban.
The newlyweds live in St. Albans.
