ST. ALBANS – While I looked out the passenger side window, Hadley Priebe deftly maneuvered the giant bookmobile in reverse, swinging it slowly into a residential driveway.
“I’ve been warned not to turn too quickly or the books will fly off the shelves,” Priebe said, turning in her seat to smile at me. “It hasn’t happened to me yet, but I feel I’m due.”
Minutes later, a daycare group stampeded up the steps of the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile, the toddlers’ small hands reaching and grabbing at everything in sight.
“Welcome, welcome,” Priebe said, as one of the kids handed a bag of books to be returned to Corrie Lyndes, the bookmobile’s AmeriCorps member. “Everyone take a seat. I have something to show you.”
On March 31, Tami Dodge’s home daycare center on Brainerd Street in St. Albans was the last of three stops on the bookmobile’s schedule.
After picking me up at the Messenger office earlier that morning, the colorfully-painted bus had moved on to the St. Albans Early Learning Center where two groups of Head Start students came on board.
“People are always so happy to see us,” said Priebe, the bookmobile’s executive director.
The FGI Bookmobile is now a few months into what’s been a triumphant, yet challenging return. After spending most of the COVID-19 pandemic finishing up repairs and a deep clean, the bookmobile returned in December to making its rounds to Franklin County childcare programs and families.
For the first time in its nearly 20 year history, the bookmobile is now an independent organization, having transitioned away from its fiscal sponsor and gaining tax-exemption status in February.
“During this transition, we realized the financial impact COVID-19 has had on us,” Priebe said. “Now more than ever, we need financial support from our community to keep the bookmobile rolling.”
The bookmobile was created in the spring of 2003 through a grant awarded to the Franklin County Early Childhood Advisory Council for Early Learning Opportunities. Deb Grennon was the FGI Bookmobile’s first executive director.
During its first 14 years, the bookmobile grew to include Grand Isle County and began to participate in numerous community events including Kidz Art in February and Big Rig Day in April.
At the end of the 2019 school year, FGI Bookmobile needed to find a new fiscal agent and it was transferred from the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union to Vermont Adult Learning.
After going through some growing pains and a rebranding process, the bookmobile is now a 501(c) nonprofit, entirely dependent on grants and donations.
All aboard
On board the bookmobile, Priebe called everyone to circle up around her for storytime. The kids clambered to find space, and I moved in to sit cross-legged beside them.
Priebe opened “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes and began to read: “Before spring comes, the trees look like black sticks against the sky. But if you wait, spring will bring leaves and blossoms.”
The two and three year-olds squirmed and cooed, many distracted by the bookmobile’s rows and rows of books and plush stuffed animals. But Priebe read on, drawing them back to her with smiling eyes and an animated voice.
In November 2020, a love of books and early childhood education drew Priebe to take over the directorship. Lyndes joined her a year later, when the job posting on the list of AmeriCorps options caught her eye.
The two manage the bookmobile almost completely on their own.
On Thursdays, they take the book-filled bus to visit childcare providers from Fairfax to Enosburg. For no cost, toddlers get to climb aboard to listen to a story, sing a song and check out books.
“It’s so helpful to have the bookmobile,” Tami Dodge said as storytime ended and the kids she looks after began running about the bus. “We’d get kicked out of a regular library.”
On Wednesdays, Priebe and Lyndes run an after-school program at Franklin Central School where students read books and work on creative projects. They also host a virtual book club that’s attended by middle and high schoolers from St. Albans, Swanton, Richford and North Hero.
“We started the virtual book club during the pandemic, but it was popular so we kept it going,” Lyndes said.
Help is needed
After storytime, daycare programs are invited to check out books from the bookmobile’s collection. Kids are taught library etiquette with the “peek and push” method of book browsing, so as not to disturb the organized shelves.
“Peek at a book by pulling it out halfway,” Priebe said, demonstrating to the group of toddlers in front of her. “And push it back if you decide you don’t want it.”
Leaning over to me, she whispered: “All of the transportation and dinosaur books are checked out right now.”
Dodge, who has been running a daycare center out of her St. Albans City home for the last 22 years, has been a strong supporter of the bookmobile since its beginnings.
Every month, after the bookmobile comes to visit her, she chooses a book from the stack selected by her kids to read and organize an activity around. In February, she said the group read “Molly the Muffin Fairy” by Tom Bugbird, and then made muffins to deliver to the St. Albans Police Department.
“One time, they selected a book about Formula 1 car racing,” Dodge said, laughing. “That was harder to plan an activity around.”
In order for current and new FGI Bookmobile programs to succeed, Priebe said volunteers, as well as monetary donations, are needed as the organization strikes out on its own.
Those looking to get involved can help write grants, plan fundraising events, participate in storytimes and catalog and organize books at the FGI Bookmobile office.
“It would be wonderful if all the families who have enjoyed the bookmobile and had memorable experiences on it would help us get past this road block,” she said.
Priebe hopes to expand FGI Bookmobile’s programming to services beyond kids to senior citizens and migrant farm workers.
The FGI Bookmobile has already begun to do so through its seed library. It also recently expanded its adult book section, and in January 2021, it received a grant to purchase more multilingual books.
Lyndes said that while the bilingual books program is in early stages of development, they have been in contact with the Migrant Education Program at the University of Vermont to find farms who are interested in bookmobile services.
Next up for the bookmobile is an appearance in the Vermont Maple Festival parade in St. Albans, followed by Big Rig Day on April 30 at the Highgate fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.