ST. ALBANS — Adam Monette of St. Albans was crowned the winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship during the two-hour season finale last night.
Monette competed against 12 bakers from across the country to win $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.
Monette is the culinary instructor at Northwest Career and Technical Center and lives in St. Albans with his wife and two daughters. Friends and family gathered on Monday night at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area to watch the finale.
Host Jesse Palmer kicked the episode off with a swanky Christmas open house for judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall and asked the bakers to create dessert charcuterie boards for the Preheat. Then the bottom two bakers faced off in a sudden elimination challenge of dueling holiday pinata desserts. In the final Main Heat, bakers took on holiday party theme cakes like Tree-Trimming Party, Black-Tie Holiday Party or Gift Wrapping Party and incorporated lights into their designs.
This story will be updated.
