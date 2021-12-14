ST. ALBANS — A Franklin County baker is headed to the finale of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.
Adam Monette, a St. Albans resident and the culinary arts teacher at Northwest Career and Technical Center, made it through the semifinals on Monday night. He’s now successfully competed in seven episodes of the hit television show.
On Monday, contestants were challenged to create a Kwanzaa-inspired dessert using sweet potatoes and a Christmas card cake. Their baking was reviewed by judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall.
Season 8 was pre-recorded earlier this year, but Monette of course can’t share whether he’s won the $25,000 prize.
“If you love to bake, it’s a dream come true,” he told the Messenger during an interview in early November. “You’ve got an unlimited pantry, so as long as you keep it under the guidelines, you can make whatever you want, and that’s so fun.”
Monette is no stranger to competition. In 2017, he represented the U.S. at Trophée Passion, a bi-annual challenge hosted by the Academie Culinaire de France at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
After receiving an associate’s degree in baking and pastry, Monette attended the now-closed New England Culinary Institute. He worked in restaurants throughout the state before taking the culinary position at NWTC in 2011.
On Monday, his students cheered him on in the semifinals, waving a banner that reads “Go Chef Adam!” Seeing his students get excited about the show has been extremely rewarding, he said.
You can watch Monette in the finale at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on Food Network. The four remaining contestants will be tasked in the Pre-heat with creating dessert charcuterie boards and in the Main Heat with baking holiday party themed cakes that incorporate lights into the design.
