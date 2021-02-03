Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle This Morning... Patchy freezing drizzle is expected through 10 am this morning, mainly from the Adirondacks eastward to the Connecticut River Valley. A light glaze of ice will be possible, especially on raised and untreated surfaces. With snow expected to redevelop, any ice accretion could become covered with a light coating of snow, as well. This will result in hazardous travel conditions for this morning's commute. Motorists should use extra caution this morning and be aware that roads that appear wet could in fact be icy. Slow down, leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.