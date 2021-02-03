Libraries, typically quiet yet bustling spaces full of browsers, readers and computer-users, became changed places in the last year.
When they could no longer be the physical community gatherings spaces we count on them to be, they stepped up to the challenge and came up with creative ways to continue providing beloved services, from curbside pick-up to e-book rentals, take-away craft kits and more.
“Library services are a crucial lifeline to our communities, particularly in times like this,” Georgia Public Library Director Bridget Stone-Allard said. “Despite ‘closed stacks’ we are definitely open for business.”
Here are 6 numbers that show how local libraries are being used during the pandemic.
2,469
The number of print books checked out from the Highgate Library in 2020. Though the library began curbside pick up in May 2020, the number of print books circulated was 1,260 books fewer than in 2019.
789
The number of e-books circulated by the Highgate Library in 2020. In 2019, there were 258 fewer e-books circulated.
“Even though our print circulation stats suffered from 2019 to 2020, it is nice to see our e-book statistics increasing,” Library Director Adah DeRosier said. “Patrons were still reading in 2020 during this pandemic, they were just reading in a different format.”
2,624
The number of curbside pickup transactions between July and December 2020 at the St. Albans Free Library. The library started offering curbside pick up in late spring.
Director MaryPat Larabee said over the course of the pandemic cookbooks and do-it-yourself project books have seen a spike in popularity.
6%
The percent of increase in use of online-resources last fiscal year at the St. Albans Free Library. Patrons can access online resources like e-books, audiobooks and streaming services with their library card.
40
The number of storytime videos Georgia Public Library staff member Sara Walker has created since the pandemic began. The videos have been interacted with online a cumulative 2,212 times.
242
The number of direct calls the Georgia Public Library has made to patrons to let them know it is still available for community, books, audio-visual items and more. GPL gained 71 new patrons and renewed library cards for 42 additional patrons.
