Even though the town of Franklin’s recreation department is not holding its annual winter carnival this winter due to COVID-19, one fan-favorite event is continuing.
Save your cardboard and gather the duct tape because it’s time to build a fast and creative sled for the 4th Annual Duct Tape Derby this weekend.
Helmets and masks must be worn by all sledders.
“It’s a wonderful event for children and families,” Recreation Treasurer Paula Tremblay said.
Here are four things to know before you go.
1. You can participate in the derby in-person or virtually over the course of the next two Saturdays.
Those choosing to participate in-person should register at franklinvt.myrec.com for either Feb. 13 or Feb. 20. The sledding competition will take place at Franklin Central School.
2. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: Fastest and Favorite Sled Design.
If you are participating virtually, send a photo of your sled to Franklin Recreation. Those participating in-person will be able to enter both categories, by signing up for a 10-minute time slot between 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 or 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
“Even if you have two racers in a family, we’re making you sign up for two time slots so that we make sure everybody is spaced out,” Tremblay said.
All competitors will receive a snowflake metal for participating.
3. Sleds can only be made of cardboard, duct tape and wax, but you should get creative with your decorations.
No hardware, including wood, metal, plastic, screws, or piping is allowed.
Tremblay said she and her nephew already built their sled and decorated it like the boat in the movie “Moana.” 4. No refreshments will be served, but the derby still guarantees lots of fun.
“In the past, we’ve had hot cocoa outside, and it’s been a wonderful celebration,” Tremblay said. “But, you know, everything’s different this year.”
