FRANKLIN COUNTY — At the heart of every community newspaper is good news.
And at the Messenger, we know celebrating achievements, spotlighting volunteers and recognizing students is just as important as holding local leaders accountable. It's these stories that make us smile, give us hope and motivate us to make Franklin County a better place.
Looking back through our archives, we found there to have been a lot of good news in 2021. Perhaps it wasn’t the COVID-19-free news we dreamed of in 2020, but the kids returned to school, athletes took to the field and vaccinations made it safe to gather with those we love.
Here are just a few of the Franklin County stories that made us smile this year.
1. When the pandemic heightened food insecurity, an unlikely but necessary superhero emerged in northwestern Vermont: Captain Veggie Man.
He can’t fly or travel at light speed, but on Sept. 5 at the Swanton Village Green, his bright green cape billowed in the breeze as he pulled sweet corn, red bell peppers and purple cauliflower from the back of a flatbed truck.
Captain Veggie Man is Leon Thompson, a Swanton native and St. Albans resident who — with the help of Tim Camisa and other volunteers — gave away thousands of pounds of vegetables to the community for free.
The vegetables were grown organically, without pesticides and herbicides, on 25 acres of land at Vermont Organics, a soil company in St. Albans Town co-owned by Camisa and Mike Rooney.
There’s a problem with food delivery in our communities, Camisa told the Messenger. There are too many middlemen between the farmer and the grocer, which heightens the price of fresh, locally-grown produce.
“The people in need can’t afford it,” he said.
The group hosted nearly a dozen distribution events across the county in 2021.
“If people don’t have to spend money on vegetables, they can use that money on other things they might need,” Thompson said.
2. The Greg Brown Lodge opened at Hard’Ack Recreation Area, providing more space for recreation and events.
After ten years of planning and two more of construction, Hard’Ack became the home of a new, modern and stylish lodge complete with snack bar, bathrooms and event space.
Named for the late local businessman and philanthropist Greg Brown, the lodge opened officially in late July. It quickly became a popular spot for St. Albans Recreation Department activities, baby showers, weddings and concerts.
“There are limitless opportunities for what we can do here,” Hard’Ack Recreation Area President John Holzscheiter said. “Having the lodge is the cornerstone of our development.”
Hard’Ack Recreation Area is home to multiple athletic facilities, including an 18-hole disc golf course, hiking trails, cross-country and down-hill skiing slopes, sports fields, snowshoeing paths, sledding hills, a snack bar, kitchen facilities and a GaGa ball pit. In 2022, it’ll become home to the new year-round pool and water slide being constructed behind the lodge.
The cost of the building was just over $750,000, but 75% of the project was funded by $533,395 in donations, according to provided documents.
3. Local snow plows received names from Franklin County students.
Across the state, 123 schools participated in “Vermont Plow Day” on Nov. 17, pitching and voting on names for Vermont Agency of Transportation plows.
In Franklin County, students in Richford named their snow plow “Flurry,” while Highgate students named theirs “The Ice Crusher.” In Franklin, students named “Plow-A-Tron 6,000” and in Georgia, “Snow Dragon.”
At Swanton School, the “Maple Creemee Cruiser” was born.
"Naming the plow was a lot of fun because it gives me something new to look forward to this winter," Swanton sixth-grader Camdyn Plouffe said. "And people can plow into a maple creemee, so why not name the plow truck the Maple Creemee Cruiser?"
Students were able to meet the driver of their plow, get to know more about the vehicle's operation and learn about the sometimes difficult work the job requires.
"I had no idea that the drivers sometimes get called at 3 a.m. and have to go to work for up to 16 hours," Swanton sixth-grader Kolby Bowlby said. "I hope our fun truck name makes all of that a little more enjoyable for the driver."
Students at Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School opted for an homage to a celebrity pop singer — “Jennifer Snopez.”
“We thought it was cool,” said sixth grader Eli Mayo, a member of Nick Scwab’s middle school homeroom. “She’s a cool singer. I like her.”
4. Georgia launched its own farmer’s market, and let kids take over as vendors for an evening.
On Aug. 4, community members gathered at the Georgia Town Hall to eat food, to shop at local businesses and to dance to live music at the town’s first-ever farmer’s market.
The Georgia Recreation Committee began planning for a town-wide market in 2019, but it was forced to put the idea on hold until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia’s kidpreneurs prepared products, planned out signage, baked cookies, painted rocks, collected shells, designed bouquets and made jewelry to be sold at their very own vending tables on Aug. 18.
Recreation Committee Chair and Georgia Town Clerk Cheryl Latorneau said she first heard about a kids market a few years back when she was talking to a friend.
“She said she had been to a farmers market and it was like a kid's day and I thought that’s just awesome because the kids enjoy doing their own stuff and selling,” Latorneau told the Messenger. “It makes them feel pretty special.”
Twins Stella and Aidan Vanscoy sold homemade rainbow bracelets while Lauren LeClerc, Hadley Edgerly, Wesley Ebert, Anna Ebert, Brody Edgerly, Patyon Moore and Adele Stubbs sold handmade drawings, dog treats and earrings.
5. Ice fishers turned out to raise money for Lake Champlain.
On Feb. 22, ice fishing shacks could be seen across Missisquoi Bay like distant stars in the night sky. While some were simply out seeking a good catch, many were fishing for a cause — the cleanliness of the lake on which they fished.
Mill River Brewing hosted the 2nd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 22, in partnership with the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC), Highgate Recreation Department, Martin’s Store and numerous other county businesses and organizations.
The $2,500 raised through admission fees and individual donations went to FNLC, a nonprofit group working to ensure the lake’s cleanliness. About 150 people participated.
Clean water is needed for beer, but it is important for a variety of reasons, says Mill River Brewing co-owner David Fitzgerald.
“I think we take for granted what clean water does for us,” he said.
Fitzgerald, along with his wife and brewery co-owner Joyce Fitzgerald, were joined by brewery employees, a weigh master and members of the Highgate Recreation Department, who volunteered for the event.
Families from around the region took part in the fishing derby, and those who caught the heaviest yellow perch every hour won prizes, which included items and gift certificates from various businesses.
Myles Hakey, age 6, of Highgate, had the biggest fish in the first hour, and was in contention around midday as well.
Tom Briselden, the newest member of the FNLC board, said funding will go toward a range of projects up and down the coast of Lake Champlain, including stormwater drainage and erosion management projects.
