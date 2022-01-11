WILLISTON —New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) made year end donations to Franklin County Home Health, Martha’s Community Kitchen and Tim’s House according to a press release.
Below is more information about each nonprofit and the amount of money they received.
Franklin County Home Health: Received $5,000. FCHHA offers a full range of rehabilitative therapies, hospice service, and palliative care to people of all ages in Franklin County.
Martha’s Community Kitchen: Received $5,000. Created in 1983 by local churches, Martha’s Community Kitchen meets the basic needs of food, companionship, and hope through compassionate service.
Tim's House: Received $5,000. Tim’s House Shelter, named after community advocate Timothy Bovat, serves individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the Franklin and Grand Isle areas.
