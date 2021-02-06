12 winter fun photos you shared with us

ST. ALBANS — Someone must have worn their pajamas inside out and put a spoon in the freezer, because Vermont saw quite a snowstorm this week!
With several inches over the course of a few days falling all across Franklin County, you made the most of the weather by getting outside and having some fun.
Thanks for sharing your photos with us! You can send photos anytime to news@samessenger.com. We love seeing them!
