...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate to briefly heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible.
* WHERE...All of northern and central Vermont along with much of
northern New York, except the Saint Lawrence Valley.
* WHEN...From late Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be on the
eastern side of the Adirondacks in northern New York and in the
Green Mountains in Vermont.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
