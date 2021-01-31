Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate to briefly heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...All of northern and central Vermont along with much of northern New York, except the Saint Lawrence Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be on the eastern side of the Adirondacks in northern New York and in the Green Mountains in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&