GEORGIA — As the clock approached 7 p.m. and darkness fell over the Georgia Elementary Middle School (GEMS), cars gradually trickled into the parking lot.
Inside the gymnasium, Georgia resident April Pettengill and her husband rolled out three large posts and placed them in a line spreading across the gym.
“I’m terrible at driving these things,” she said as she rolled the post down the hall.
After asking if she needed anything, I was tasked with the last pole still in the closet, which I awkwardly maneuvered out with a 20-point turn to get myself going in the right direction. She’s right, they aren’t easy to drive.
As the nets went up and the minutes passed, more people strolled in.
“This is what always happens,” Pettengill said. “People trickle in because nobody wants to set up.”
Pettengill and other community members have been gathering for Wednesday night volleyball on and off for 15 years.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when all the school buildings closed, community volleyball was put on a pause. But since September, it’s been back, with varying degrees of turnout.
On the night of Oct. 27, nine players shuffled onto the court to engage in some friendly competition.
Pettengill said it’s been good to be able to get together in person again.
“Our first week back, we spent half of the time just talking and catching up. It was just so good to see people in person,” she said.
Since the group doesn’t charge anyone to play, the school lets them use the space for free. Anyone can host an event in the gym if they contact the GEMS main office and get approval after filling out some paperwork.
The group on Wednesday represented a wide swath of the Georgia community — including high school students, a nurse and a pilot. After warming up, the group split into two teams.
While they played, I walked up and down the sidelines of the court, desperately trying to get the settings on my camera right in the dim, yellow light of the gym.
Their first game was a close one, competitive but with a sustaining aura of chumminess and playfulness. Pettengrill and the high school student danced around, trying to distract the server on the other team as he wound up.
One of the most important things about these games, Pettengill said, is that they are open to everyone on any skill level.
“We know if there’s someone that’s not really good or is just starting out and they're a little scared to be here, we don’t just spike it in their face or anything like that,” she said. “Everyone is very supportive. We’re helping people learn.”
The whole time I was there taking photos, everyone was having so much fun, I found myself plotting some way to ask if I could play. But before I could come up with a plan, Pettengril came up to me and said I should join.
“What we always say is, 'If you’ve been in Georgia, know somebody who lives in Georgia, work in Georgia, drive through Georgia, you’re welcome to come and play,'” Pettengill said.
