This year’s Community Partners Classic golf tournament raised $29,197.79 for Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and Northwestern Medical Center. In its fifteenth year, the collaborative tournament was a great success with 29 teams enjoying a round of golf at the Champlain Country Club and 32 sponsors supporting the tourney.
“Many thanks to our supporting sponsors, AN Deringer, Peoples Trust Company and NFP as well as the many other sponsors who are such faithful supporters of the missions of our two healthcare organizations,” said tournament chair Joe Halko of NCSS. “The fact that people come out in support year after year shows the strength of our community.”
Funds raised from the event are split between the two organizations and help support the physical and mental health of the Franklin and Grand Isle communities. Next year’s tournament will be on Friday, June 21.
