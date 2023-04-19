Over 30 members of the St. Albans community participated in the annual Spectrum Sleep Out at Taylor Park on March 30th.
Spectrum has been hosting the Sleep Out in Burlington for the last 12 years. This is the first year they have held an in-person Sleep Out in St. Albans since we opened the Drop-In Center. The in-person Sleep Out in St. Albans is significant because it represents Spectrum's commitment to helping youth facing homelessness and other challenges in St. Albans and Franklin counties.
It also raises funds to support the organizations work in St. Albans.
This year, many local businesses created Sleep Out teams, including Handy Cars, Mill River Brewing, Peoples Trust, and Viatris. In addition to our Presenting Sponsor, Vermont Federal Credit Union, sponsors included Viatris, Hallam-ICS, National Life Group, VSECU, City Market Coop, Dennise Casey & Neale Lunderville, Rose Computers, Select, and many others.
Sleep Out participants gathered inside St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where they heard from a former Spectrum youth about how Spectrum helped him become the person he is today. They also heard from Stefanie Comstock, the Director of Spectrum’s St. Albans Drop-In Center, who highlighted daily issues and challenges she and other staff help youth address at the center.
This year's Sleep Out raised over $280,000 in funds. Executive Director Mark Redmond expressed gratitude to everyone who participated and donated, saying, "Each of your contributions has made a significant difference in the lives of the youth we serve. Because of you, young people have a safe place to go during the cold weather, and our teens can rely on the Drop-In Center for services, support, or just a welcoming hand when they need it.”
Spectrum opened the St. Albans Drop-In Center for youth aged 14-24 two years ago, and to date, more than 400 young people have accessed the center. Spectrum recently expanded its services in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties by introducing leased apartments in the area, as well as bringing in the Compass Program. Compass is funded by the State of Vermont and offers support to youth who are at risk of becoming involved with the justice system or foster care, are homeless, pregnant or parenting, or otherwise at risk for serious problems. These services, and our established Youth Development Program, round out Spectrum’s St. Albans programming.
Located in Burlington, Vermont, Spectrum Youth & Family Services helps teens and young adults ages 14-24 meet their basic needs, access mental health counseling and substance use disorder, and get help with employment, education, and living independently to thrive as young adults. Learn more at www.spectrumvt.org.
