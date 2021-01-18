ST. ALBANS — We remember the man, the memory, the voice and the vision, but in the 53 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., people across the nation remain divided by race, politics and now a global pandemic.
“While it’s been a horrible year for so many reasons, the global death toll, storming of the capitol, violent protests surrounding George Floyd, we’re in a second civil rights era,” said Reier Erickson, of Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans, during an interview on Martin Luther King Day. “It’s a collective awakening in America. We don’t have MLK, but we have a collective idea of where we want to be.”
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin, and many others have called Dr. King the conscience of America and a beacon of hope and unity whose name inspired acts and thoughts of peace.
“Martin Luther King represented many things that made America achieve greater progress in moving toward racial reconciliation and equity,” Brock said on Monday. “We do tend to have short memories. We have to be reminded that many of the dreams that he spoke about, promises he meant to achieve have not been fully achieved throughout America.”
But there was a lot to the man who gave the legendary “I have a dream” speech.
Tabitha Moore, former president of the Rutland Area NAACP, said the traditional image of King is watered down, and was not the King she and other people of color had come to know as one of the cornerstone figures of their history.
Rather, she said he was a man of action, a radical in his time, and someone who inspired people of color and civil rights groups to unyielding, assertive and collective action.
“This year’s holiday is very much so a ‘Can you hear us now?’” Moore said.
“I’ve seen a lot fewer people quoting Martin Luther King, (and those that do) are quoting the more radical things MLK has said,” said Erickson. “It’s been (wholly) different this year than we’ve ever seen in the past.”
2020: The year that was
“It’s a big ‘we told you so,’” Moore said of Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. King. “At what point [is everyone] going to start believing that racism is the fabric of this nation?”
The events that framed 2020, from the global pandemic and the killings of people of color, to the Black Lives Matter protests the ensuied and the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building, left many, Erickson included, with a deep and heavy weight on their chests.
“In Vermont specifically, (the events) opened up a lot of eyes,” Erickson said. “They brought forth the idea that really violent racism is alive today. People who would generally be against racism, it’s given them more reason to not just post a thing on Facebook or share a catchy phrase or slogan ... It’s made people stand out and say ‘this is not okay,’ and we’re going to stand up and say ‘this isn’t right, we need to make our voices heard.’”
The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, presented opportunities for steps toward open dialogue between white people and people of color about race, resistance, hate and equity during a time of pandemic and collective isolation.
“I think many people are reluctant to talk about this,” Brock said. “(I think many are) afraid of offending, and that’s why they don’t talk ... We’re all concerned about a society that works: economy that lifts everyone up, quality of education, fairness in the criminal justice system, safety issues in criminal justice system, create a society that works well for all of us. Sometimes it takes a tragic event to shock a conscience. That conscience was alerted forcefully this year.”
The conversation was met with passion, some acceptance, but also hate and vitriol even if, as Brock said, they were the minority.
But Moore said she wasn’t surprised at the events she watched unfold throughout 2020, or the fallout that followed.
“The killing of capitol police officer, letting them get that close ... It was like a frog in boiling water,” Moore said of the riots in the U.S. Capitol last week. “That’s what this has been looking like watching white people ... White people are willing to die rather than admit they’re racist.”
Brock said it is important to remember that those who engage in hate crimes and hate speech are a small minority of Americans and a minority in Vermont.
“The vast majority want equality, reconciliation and fairness. We should be asking for people to be treated fairly and treated alike,” he said.
Movements became inflamed by the global pandemic, which state and national COVID-19 testing data shows has disproportionately affected Black, indigenous and persons of color. This shone a light on health equity, Erickson said, and in that respect, revealed major cracks in the justice system that many were blind to before.
“To have a state administration talk about health equity in BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) ... that never would have happened if not for 2020,” Erickson said. “Things have to get darker before they get lighter. People have to see the effects of what happened.”
Vigilance
“Martin Luther King said ‘I’ve never been palatable,’” Moore said. “We’ve been pallorable. It’s bitter medicine when it requires you to understand that you were given advantages that other people were not.”
Moore, who is a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, advocate and educator, says she continues to see black and brown people leave their communities and their professions behind to escape racism.
Erickson agreed, and said lasting and meaningful change could not come by the will of the people alone, but by the people they vote for and the policies they stand by.
“Be brave. That’s what we need our lawmakers to do” Erickson said. “Don’t just stand back and say ‘I believe in equality.’ What we need is the people we elected into office to say ‘it’s not enough to just say Black Lives Matter.’ We need to make it clear. We are all important, we are all deserving of justice, and that injustice for one is an injustice for all.”
Looking forward
With the impending transferring of power to President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, community leaders like Erickson said his hopes are high.
But the work is far from over.
“I have a 9-year-old daughter, and I am so happy that she will be able to look as I did to Obama, to the second-highest position in our country and see herself,” Erickson said. “It’s wonderful not just for her, but great for all women. For all girls to see something. But it won’t be done until we have a woman president, an Asian president, and we need to make sure that as we look to who leads and represents us that they are representative of all of us.”
Moore said the election of another white, male president who hoped to draw people together could actually be counteractive, serving instead to coach people back into complacency even though Harris’ vice presidency may seem to inspire.
“My fear is greater than my hope,” Moore said.
“Martin Luther King was very cognizant of the idea that we cannot do this incrementally, you cannot give people rights incrementally,” Erickson said. “It’s not the Proud Boys and the boogaloos that are the problem. It’s the moderate. Willing to stand by putting up with injustice for peace. Until we get that equality, we will never live in a society that is good and just.”
Brock charged Vermonters with taking a serious individual responsibility to keep the dialogue open, but he had faith that people as members of a collective society possess an internal compass that could, largely, be trusted to do good.
“This whole question emphasizes racial reconciliation ... In many cases, there’s nothing to reconcile,” Brock said. “In many cases, Vermonters are fair, open and receptive. They’re not emphasizing the hate. There is very little underlying systemic hatred of a racial nature in Vermont.”
Erickson the nation still has work to do to acheive equity.
“We are not in a place that would be considered equitable or even equal,” Erickson said. “But I think there are enough people in this country who have good will. I think of Brave Little State. The majority of Vermonters believe in what’s right, that we’re all in this together, that we should move forward together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.