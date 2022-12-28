Community Bank’s St. Albans, Vermont, branch donated children’s coats and snow pants to Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) for those in need this winter season.
Community Bank branches across the four-state footprint worked to make a difference for local community members and organizations, helping to spread holiday cheer by lending a hand and giving back to their local neighbors and communities.
