For the fourth consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28 by showing support for its community with donations to local nonprofits.
Locally, two Franklin County branches contributed $250 to local nonprofits of their choice:
St. Albans donated to the Samaritan House
Enosburg donated to the Enosburg Opera House
In total, Community Bank N.A. donated $53,750 to local nonprofits across its four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
“We’re proud to participate in Good Neighbor Day each year,” Regional Manager Anita Bourgeois said. “The sense of community is celebrated and nurtured in our neighborhoods where we support each other to build thriving communities.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.