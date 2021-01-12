SOUTH BURLINGTON — The United Way of Northwestern Vermont has acquired Common Good Vermont as one of its programs, according to a release.
"The newly merged program of Common Good Vermont at United Way of Northwest Vermont leverages the strengths of our programs and statewide United Way chapters to best support our sector and ensure the viability of nonprofit capacity building and advocacy in Vermont," said Morgan Webster, Director of Common Good Vermont. "Together, we will scale this work to meet the changing needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve at a time of critical transition for the mission-driven sector."
In an announcement Tuesday, it was expressed that Common Good Vermont will continue operating its nonprofit certificate programs, the Vermont Nonprofit Summer Camp, the Nonprofit New England Wage and Benefits report, the Vermont Nonprofit Advocacy and Legislative Day, Vermont Nonprofit News, job posting for Vermont organizations, as well as nonprofit professional training.
The United Way of Northwest Vermont will continue facilitating advocacy, education and training across the region, but the two combined organizations expressed that the merging of their organizations would create more aligned efforts to serve their respective and collective communities.
“As part of a network of United Ways statewide, closely aligned to issues facing local communities, we can partner with Common Good’s mission to enhance our sector advocacy, professional development, education and opportunities for technical assistance," said Jesse Bridges, CEO of United Way of Northwest Vermont. "For years, our partners have asked United Way to do more in the areas of nonprofit education and advocacy. We recognized the need and the importance, and now with Common Good we have the partnership to do that work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.