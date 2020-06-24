MONTPELIER – The committee charged with reviewing the Global Warming Solutions Act has forwarded the bill to a Vermont Senate vote, setting the stage for a future vote on the measure in the coming days.
The Vermont Senate’s Natural Resources and Energy Committee agreed to forward the bill to the Senate floor Friday with only a handful of amendments following the bill’s overwhelming approval in the Vermont House of Representatives in February.
If passed, the Global Warming Solutions Act would commit Vermont to a series of ambitious carbon emission reduction targets and hold the state liable for meeting those targets.
Under the act, Vermont would be required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent below Vermont’s 2005 emissions levels by 2025, 40 percent below Vermont’s 1990 emissions levels by 2030 and 80 percent below Vermont’s 1990 emissions levels by 2050.
Should the state fail to meet those targets, residents in Vermont would have the right under to sue the state for falling short of reduction goals. Residents would not be able to sue for damages beyond legal expenses, but legal challenges could result in court orders for enforcing Vermont’s climate change goals.
Amendments proposed by the Senate’s Natural Resources and Energy Committee would add a representative from Vermont’s manufacturing sector to a proposed Vermont Climate Council and allows for the council’s chair to call for a meeting of the council.
Legislatures in the nearby states of Maine and Massachusetts have approved similar mandates.
Criticism for the mandates have centered largely on a roughly $1 million allocation to the Agency of Natural Resources for enforcing the Global Warming Solutions Act’s mandates and its rule making process steered by the Vermont Climate Council.
While Vermont currently has a spread of climate-related goals in place for reducing annual carbon emissions, the state has consistently fallen short of those goals and there is currently no legal mandate in place for meeting those targets.
An Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) report released in January found Vermont had managed to reduce carbon emissions for the first time in several years in 2016, though those reductions still fell significantly short of the state’s emissions goals.
Climate change refers to shifts in weather patterns and in the overall climate due to a gradual warming of Earth’s atmosphere, a phenomenon climate scientists almost uniformly agree is occurring and “likely due to human activities,” the National Aeronautics and Space Administration writes on its website.
Federal and state data compiled by ANR show Vermont is expected to see shorter winters and harsher, more sporadic storms as average annual temperatures continue to climb.
A comprehensive report compiled by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018 concluded the world had only until 2030 to nearly halve annual carbon emissions in order to avoid the most dramatic impacts of climate change.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2020 saw the hottest January and May on record worldwide. February, March and April this year were each the second hottest of their respective months on record since NOAA began tracking monthly temperatures in 1880.