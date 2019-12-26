MONTGOMERY — A committee report submitted to the town selectboard last week paints a dire picture of broadband and cell access here.
The broadband committee formed as a component of Montgomery Thrives, an organized group of residents targeting areas of life here the community determines are in need of improvement.
And local broadband access is in desperate need of improvement, according to the committee.
The committee has focused on four projects since its inception last November: emergency communications, broadband internet connections, Montgomery Center Wi-Fi and wireless mobile availability.
The committee concluded the state of emergency communications here is especially bad for the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Dept.
“The current availability of radio communications from the emergency dispatch center in St. Albans to the MVFD and between members of the MVFD is unacceptably poor and impedes the ability of the MVFD to respond to emergencies,” the committee wrote in its report.
The committee wrote that both it and the MVFD “consider this to be a significant public safety issue.”
Making matters worse, state officials are “skeptical” that the planned expansion of FirstNet, the First Responder Network Authority Congress created in 2012 to maintain nationwide public safety broadband, will adequately cover Montgomery, according to the committee’s report.
The MVFD has resorted to determining its own solution.
The fire department’s current proposal, per the committee’s report, is a Voice over Internet Protocol, or VOIP, a local network between the dispatch center in St. Albans and Montgomery’s public safety building.
That involves multiple radio repeaters at several locations within Montgomery town limits, theoretically providing complete communications coverage in a way FirstNet seems unlikely to.
But the committee noted in its report that system is pending third-party engineering and the Vermont Division of Radio Services’ approval.
How much the engineering might cost isn’t clear, although the MVFD estimates the system itself will cost about $20,000.
The broadband committee has identified an engineering firm, according to its report, although the committee did not identify the firm within the report.
The committee wrote the selectboard has to determine if the project’s funding can come from the town’s current budget or requires federal grant funding.
Regardless, the committee anticipates submitting a joint application with the MVFD for grant funding the system after engineering and state approval.
The committee’s conclusion about local broadband internet access wasn’t much more upbeat.
Consolidated Communications’ local DSL Internet is “generally not deemed adequate or reliable for a number of uses required by those wishing to work from home, utilize some Internet-based services and for entertainment,” based on the committee’s town-wide survey.
The committee’s survey gathered information on the area’s available Internet, including whether the Internet is adequate for local users and those users’ unmet Internet needs — which seem to be many.
Only Comcast customers have broadband Internet access here, according to the report, and Comcast only serves a “small section of the town.”
As with the MVFD’s proposed remedy to its communication issues, a potential fix to local broadband access also requires an engineering analysis, according to the committee’s report, to determine an appropriate broadband infrastructure, including its cost.
The committee wrote similar communities facing the same issues chose to pursue fiber-optic Internet, and said multiple local companies offer that possible infrastructure should the town choose to pursue it.
The committee reported it also discussed with Comcast the possibility of a free town-wide Wi-Fi system, at least in the Montgomery Center commercial district, but “Comcast has not been responsive, so further work will be required to identify a solution.”
And all that is to say nothing of general wireless mobile connectivity in the area, of which there is an “almost complete lack [of] adequate” connectivity.
The committee wrote that’s a “significant problem” bolstered by mobile operators’ lack of plans to improve the situation here.
“This is likely to be the most difficult problem to address,” the committee reported, “as the mobile carriers are regulated by the federal government and the state has little leverage [as to] their deployment plans.”
Even after all that, the committee has a problem of its own: its size.
In conclusion, the committee wrote it is “understaffed and will need additional members to make significant progress.”
Everett McGinley presented the report to the town selectboard at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.
The board’s main takeaway, according to the meeting minutes, is the committee’s need for more volunteers to progress.
For more information — or, better yet, to volunteer for the committee — contact the town selectboard at montgomeryselectboard@gmail.com.