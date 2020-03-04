ST. ALBANS — In commanding fashion, the Comets ended their five-game losing streak Wednesday as they dispatched South Burlington by a 45-17 margin in the opening round of postseason play.
From the opening tip, it was clear that BFA was the better team. They asserted their will physically over an overmatched Wolves squad and controlled the boards throughout the contest.
A Miranda Hayes basket on South Burlington’s opening possession gave the Wolves their first and only lead of the game. BFA would finish the opening quarter on a 14-2 run, and take a commanding 14-4 lead into the second quarter.
The opening frame visibly gassed the visitors, and as a result of that, the Comets were able to crash the boards at a lethal clip from that point on.
The Comets finished the game with twenty offensive rebounds — eight of those coming from junior Maren McGinn.
“I think it has been one of our strengths all season. This team does not quit. We even saw that when we were up big, the toughness and the intensity did not wane. We stayed with it the whole game, and have been working on that the last five games during our struggles,” BFA coach Paul LaFountain said.
With BFA allowing 55 points per game in their previous five-game losing streak, Wednesday’s effort that saw the Comets give up just 17 points was their season-best effort on the defensive end as it topped their previous best of allowing 20 points to MVU in December.
The Comets allowed a mere six points in the final sixteen minutes of play, and zero points in the fourth quarter.
With the victory, LaFountain’s team will advance to square off against third-seeded Mount Mansfield this coming Saturday.
“They are going to know us very well seeing that they have scouted us the last three games. Adversity says a lot about a team, and the fact is that we had five losses in a row stacked up and were able to bounce back and play a very tough consistent game,” he said.
McGinn concluded the contest as the game’s leading scorer with her 13 point, 10 rebound double-double effort.
Junior Caitlyn Dasaro also finished the game with a double-double performance as she scored 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Other BFA scorers included McKenzie Moore (8 points), Alexis Kittell (4 points), Iris Burns (3 points), Bethany Sanders (2 points), Kaylee McKenzie (2 points), and Megan Buckley (2 points).
Hayes and Megan Knudsen each finished the game for South Burlington with 6 points.