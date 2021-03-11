ALBURGH — The dream of the Alburgh Family Clubhouse nonprofit is manifesting more and more every day, and last week voters decided that the facility will be built right next to the town's school.
“Knowing we have the town support is worth more than any money coming in,” said Alburgh Library Director Gina Lewis, who is also helping to spearhead the effort. “Getting everyone together, and getting all of the resources we need to get this up and running...this is close to a miracle, really.”
For years organizers have been pushing for the support for child care services in the town, and last week the Alburgh Family Clubhouse Inc. was awarded $100,000 toward future construction costs by the Hoehl Family Foundation, bringing overall fundraising efforts to almost $1 million.
And Lewis said the project is, and has been, a great need in the community.
“We have a lot of Section 8 housing, but there are no services out here,” Lewis said. “The state is putting people here, but there’s no transportation, no nothing. We’ve needed this for a long time.”
Alburgh voters approved the location next to the Alburgh Community Education Center on Town Meeting Day on March 2, in a vote of 404 to 200.
The idea was to provide full-day and year-round child care services around universal Pre-K, and provide after-school services in the school for 62 children, including 16 infants, 10 toddlers, 18 preschoolers and 18 school-aged children.
Services will begin with after-school help for preschoolers and school-aged children beginning in the fall of 2021, but will soon add services for infants and toddlers.
By summer of 2022, the preschool will be officially moved to the clubhouse, according to a release.
What will it look like?
A construction mock-up from Duncan and Wisniewski Architecture shows a first-floor plan with five bathrooms, including one in the front for the public and one for each of the planned rooms separated out by age group: the largest room is for pre-school or after school, one for toddlers, another for young infants and a last one for mobile infants.
Four storage rooms, a conference room, an office, lobby, vestibule and connecting corridor and hallway complete the 15-room design, not counting a small area for a washer and dryer.
Lewis said the school has to own the building with the agreement that there is a lease to run a childcare facility.
“We are building the building but giving it to the school,” Lewis said.
Since efforts began in 2016, the Clubhouse has raised $936,500 toward the project thanks to help from the Vermont Community Development Program at the Vermont Agency for Commerce and Community Development, Northern Borders Regional Commission, the Hoehl Family Foundation, Lets Grow Kids, George Mergens Foundation and more than 100 local individuals and businesses that have donated over $30,000 in support of the Clubhouse.
Now, their dream is almost actualized: Lewis said with this new income, organizers are aiming to raise the other funds necessary to begin construction by September.
Revenue streams for the programming include Child Care Financial Assistance Program, Parent Tuition capped at an affordable rate, Employer Tuition Supports for Employees and ongoing fundraising campaigns. Lewis said she intends to keep fundraising for scholarship efforts going indefinitely.
